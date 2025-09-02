Search operation underway in Multan to shift flood victims to safer locations, says DC

A search operation is underway in Multan to shift flood victims to safer locations, according to Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

“A search operation is underway to shift flood victims to safer places,” he added.

Police and district administration teams inspected riverine areas, and the evacuation process was accelerated.

DC Sindhu also visited the flood relief camp and met flood victims, according to a statement.

Head Muhammad Wala Road will be breached to save the civilian population, according to the deputy commissioner.