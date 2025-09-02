Highest civil award for late AC

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the highest civil award for Pattoki Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ahmed Khan, who died of a cardiac arrest during flood relief operation.

As per a handout, a grant of Rs10 million will also be given to his heirs.

The late Furqan Ahmed Khan was continuously on flood relief duty for four days despite being a cancer patient. He was busy in rescue and relief operations, and worked continuously to provide food, medicine and other facilities to the flood victims in Pattoki.

The chief minister paid rich tribute to the services of the late Furqan Ahmed, and declared him a true hero who sacrificed his life while helping others in the most difficult situations.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025