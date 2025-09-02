Protesters block road, demand arrest of killer

LAHORE: Scores of locals staged a protest on Monday, blocking a main artery near Jail Road by placing the body of a youth, demanding the arrest of his friend, accusing him of the murder.

The protesters claimed that Sharjeel was invited by his friends to a party in Kahna area on Sunday night where he was later found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The protesters placed the body of the victim on Zafar Ali Road, throwing the traffic out of gear for an hour or so. They alleged that some friends of Sharjeel pushed him down from a flat in the Kahna area over a dispute.

The victim’s family members demanded the police high-ups to ensure arrest of the suspects involved in the murder.

A police official says that Kahna police were informed by a caller that a young man was lying dead in a flat in the area.

During inquiry, it transpired that the victim, father of a toddler, resided in a locality on the Upper Mall, the police official said, adding he was invited by his friends to a private gathering.

He says a murder case has been lodged on the complaint of victim’s brother Imran and a police team was dispatched for the arrest of the suspects.

The protesters later dispersed on being assured by police of action against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025