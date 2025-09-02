E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Not a single ‘illegal’ NOC issued to any housing colony: Azma

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 09:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari has said that not a single ‘illegal’ NOC had been issued under the government of Maryam Nawaz to any housing society.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, she said the ongoing flood situation cannot be compared with that of 1988, calling the current one a “super flood” that devastated Punjab within hours.

She said 35 lives had already been lost due to floods in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers.

“While preparations had been made for possible urban flooding during the monsoon spell, the extraordinary surges in the rivers created an unforeseen emergency. Despite these challenges, Punjab’s institutions handled the crisis,” she said.

Says ‘lost and found dept’ set up for flood-hit animals

Ms Bokhari said some 857,000 people had been relocated to safe areas. The Punjab government had set up 151 flood relief camps and 238,000 livestock rescued. “Both human lives and animals have been saved in the largest rescue operation in Pakistan’s history. Advanced technologies such as thermal imaging and drones are being used to assist in the operations,” she said.

The minister said the field hospitals were providing healthcare services to nearly 2,500 villages. “Some 1,021 roads have been damaged by floods. A tent city is being established to provide dry food and medical facilities. For livestock, a ‘Lost and Found Department’ has also been set up so that animals swept away by the waters can be returned to their rightful owners,” she said.

She said the commissioners and deputy commissioners had already been assigned the task of assessing damages and ensuring rehabilitation.

On the issue of ‘illegal’ housing societies especially near the Ravi, Azma Bokhari said not a single ‘illegal’ NOC had been issued under the government of Maryam Nawaz. She said that protective embankments had been constructed along the Ravi, and stressed the need to build small and large dams in the future to prevent such disasters.

She also announced strict action against profiteers, warning that no one will be allowed to exploit the flood situation by raising prices of flour, vegetables, or pulses.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...