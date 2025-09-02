Rape accused denied bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of a man accused of raping his stepdaughter.

Factory Area police had registered a case against the suspect.

A counsel for the petitioner argued that the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s grandmother, while the mother had not levelled any allegation. He said the DNA report had not confirmed the alleged occurrence.

He contended that the case was registered after a delay of one year, whereas the suspect had already been languishing in jail for 11 months despite being innocent.

A state prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying both the police investigation and the medical report found the suspect guilty. He stated that the victim, in her statement, had clearly accused her stepfather of rape.

The prosecutor also pointed out that a sessions court had already dismissed the suspect’s bail petition on merit.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa observed that the suspect could not be granted bail at this stage. The judge dismissed the bail petition.

YOUTUBER REMAND: A judicial magistrate on Monday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for further two days in a case related to promoting gambling apps on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency produced Rehman before the court on completion of his previous physical remand.

The investigating officer sought further remand of the suspect to complete the investigation.

The magistrate approved physical remand for two days and directed the agency to produce the suspect again on Sept 3.

The agency alleged that the suspect was a member of an international gambling racket and had been promoting gambling applications on social media for money.

