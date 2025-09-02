Rainwater stagnates in markets due to ‘faulty’ sewerage

BAHAWALNAGAR: Water stagnated on the streets and markets of Chishtian after four hours of continuous rain has not yet been drained out despite the passage of 24 hours, causing a great deal of inconvenience for the citizens.

The protesting citizens said that the sewerage built at a cost of millions of rupees had proven to be ineffective and the streets and neighbourhoods looked like ponds due to the rainwater.

They said despite repeated complaints, the administration had not done anything to drain out the water despite the passage of 24 hours. Citizens demanded that the authorities immediately drain the water.

They said due to a lack of timely drainage, water flowed into homes and shops, due to which people had not only been confined to their homes but also businesses came to a standstill.

On the other hand, two people, including a businessman, died from electrocution due to rain in Chishtian. According to residents, trader Ghulam Hussain died after being electrocuted when he tried to open the shutter of his shop in the main bazaar of Chishtian. His shop was surrounded by rainwater. In another incident, Ijaz of Chishtian died on the spot after being electrocuted after touching a water pump installed in his house during the rain.

WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH: The Daharanwala police claimed to have arrested a youth on Monday on the charge of stabbing a married woman to death after she refused to develop relations with him.

Police said victim Tanzila Rafiq of Chak 171 Muraad had married Muhammad Saleem of Khirpur Tamewali tehsil about 12 years back and the couple had a nine-year-old son.

They said due to her father’s ill health, Tanzila had been living with her father at Chak 171 Muraad for the past four years along with her husband and son.

They said Ali Raza of Chak 138 Murad often harassed her in various ways. However, despite Tanzila’s husband informing the young man’s family about his actions, he did not stop teasing her.

On Aug 30, Ali Raza arrived at Tanzila’s house and forced her for friendship. However, when she refused, he allegedly stabbed her in the chest and neck with a dagger, killing her on the spot, police said, adding that the suspect fled the scene after the murder and was later arrested while trying to flee the city.

Police claimed that the suspect confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025