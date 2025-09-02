E-Paper | September 02, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Bhutto-Khalid talks

From the Newspaper Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:34am

TAIF: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here today [Sept 1] held ... talks with King Khalid and Crown Prince Fahd, “in an atmosphere of fraternal bonds and mutual understanding” that characterises Pak-Saudi ties, a Pakistan delegation spokesman said. He said the two leaders reviewed the situation in the region with special references to developments in the Middle East and those occurring lately in South Asia. The spokesman said ... relations between the two countries were also reviewed, including various stages of the growth of cordiality and warmth that has marked their ties.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Washington,] US President Gerald Fo­­rd declared today [Sept 1] that the interim pea­ce agreement initialled by Egypt and Israel was fair and balanced, reduced the risk of war in the area and provided fresh ho­­pe for progress towards a final peace. In a statement issued as he was making calls to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Egy­ptian President Anwar Sadat, Mr Ford said he was deeply gratified by the accord and “proud of America’s contribution… .” …[M]r Ford said that the accord had reduced the danger of military and economic warfare.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

