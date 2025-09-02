E-Paper | September 02, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: F.O. Aziz out on bail

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:34am

KARACHI: Flying Officer M.A. Aziz of the RPAF was released on bail by the Karachi City Magistrate, Mr A.R. Qazi, on Friday [Sept 1]. The bail was granted by the magistrate after four prosecution witnesses had been examined at the resumed hearing of the case. The witnesses included two girls who were in the party which was hit by an aeroplane, allegedly flown by the accused, killing two girls at Clifton beach on June 9.

A nurse of Jinnah Central Hospital and Dr Mistry, to whose clinic the injured girls were removed after the accident, were the other two witnesses. The prosecution counsel, Mir Inam Ullah, did not object to the accused being released on bail. He stated that on perusal of the evidence so far produced in the court, he had come to the conclusion that Section 302 PPO (murder) was not applicable.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies from Bannu,] Reliable information from Kabul reveals that those leaders of the Democratic Party who were suspected of disloyalty to the throne and were arrested ... are now to be tried by court to avoid the censure of the ... public who are very resentful about the arrests.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...