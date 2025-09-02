From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: F.O. Aziz out on bail

KARACHI: Flying Officer M.A. Aziz of the RPAF was released on bail by the Karachi City Magistrate, Mr A.R. Qazi, on Friday [Sept 1]. The bail was granted by the magistrate after four prosecution witnesses had been examined at the resumed hearing of the case. The witnesses included two girls who were in the party which was hit by an aeroplane, allegedly flown by the accused, killing two girls at Clifton beach on June 9.

A nurse of Jinnah Central Hospital and Dr Mistry, to whose clinic the injured girls were removed after the accident, were the other two witnesses. The prosecution counsel, Mir Inam Ullah, did not object to the accused being released on bail. He stated that on perusal of the evidence so far produced in the court, he had come to the conclusion that Section 302 PPO (murder) was not applicable.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies from Bannu,] Reliable information from Kabul reveals that those leaders of the Democratic Party who were suspected of disloyalty to the throne and were arrested ... are now to be tried by court to avoid the censure of the ... public who are very resentful about the arrests.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025