FUNNY NETANYAHU: In the face of recent massive protests in Australia against the genocide in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused his Australian counterpart of having abandoned the Jewish community, calling him a ‘weak’ politician. Hilariously, by this logic, a government that allows people to exercise their democratic right to protest is weak, and if it does otherwise, it becomes strong. I find this funny. Israel itself is a sham democracy practising apartheid that has two entirely different sets of laws for Jews and non-Jews. It has cunningly deprived its citizens of factual reports from Gaza, and now wants other countries to be become totalitarian dictatorships.

Dr Anwar Ul Haque

Islamabad

SURPLUS ELECTRICITY: Reportedly, Pakistan plans to allocate 2,000MW of surplus electricity to power Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. Now, here arise some pertinent questions to ask: if the country produces this much surplus electricity, why do people have to at all face loadshedding lasting hours? Besides, if the government wants to increase power generation by utilising the idle capacity of independent power producers (IPPs), for which we have been paying them already, how will it pay for the imported fuel needed to generate an additional 2,000MW when Pakistan is already facing trade imbalance?

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Dubai, UAE

BAD EXPERIENCE: This is with reference to the letter ‘Unfair SSGC’ (Aug 23). I have had a similar experience. Regular instalments for the provision of conical baffles for the geysers are deducted every month without any installation till date. Upon inquiry on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) helpline, a standard answer is provided that someone will get in touch shortly to install the conical baffles. Sadly, no one turns up to do the needful. I hope someone at SSGC would take note of the matter and either get the conical baffles installed or refund the amount already charged.

Nayyar Iqbal Khowaja

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025