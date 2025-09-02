Derailment of polls will be ‘dangerous’, Yunus warns

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s leader has warned that any deviation from planned elections would be “extremely dangerous”, as violent political rivalries deepen a year after the overthrow of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The warning comes after protests in the South Asian nation, which left a key leader hospitalised, with parties vying for power ahead of the first elections since the uprising.

Arguments between parties have escalated, including over who will be able to contest in the polls, scheduled for February, as well as the bid by interim leader Muhammad Yunus to push through a raft of democratic reforms.

“The chief adviser said there is no alternative to an election,” Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Sunday. “Any deviation from it would be extremely dangerous for the country.” Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who has been leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser since the August 2024 uprising, held rounds of meetings with key parties.

He met on Monday with army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who he thanked for the “continued contribution to the maintenance of law and order”. Bangladesh has a long history of military coups and the army retains a powerful role.

Uz-Zaman, according to a government statement, said he backed the government, and “urged the chief adviser not to pay attention to rumours”.

A key recent source of contention is whether the Jatiya Party, seen as a former ally of Hasina, should be allowed to take part in elections. On Friday, violent clashes erupted in Dhaka when the Gono Odhikar Parishad party held a rally demanding it be banned.

