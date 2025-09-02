Zahid stars as Larkana down DM Jamali

KARACHI: Test leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood inspired Larkana to their maiden triumph in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy when his nine-wicket match haul sealed a commanding 274-run win over Dera Murad Jamali as the opening round of fixtures concluded on Monday.

Defending a 476-run target at the UBL Sports Complex, Zahid returned 5-72 to finish with match figures of 9-143, as DM Jamali folded for 201 in 62.5 overs. Pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece to complete the rout inside 23 overs on the final day. Earlier, DM Jamali could add just 59 runs to their overnight score of 142-4.

The other five matches in the first round ended in draws across Multan, Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. The second round begins Thursday.

At the Abbasia Sports Complex, Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Usman Raheem turned his overnight 97 into a monumental unbeaten 245 to guide his side to 666 all out in reply to Hyderabad’s 637-7.

The match ended in stalemate after Hyderabad, set to bat again, reached 63-3 before stumps were drawn. Noman Ali and Jawad Ali shared eight wickets for Hyderabad.

Rain played spoilsport in Multan, where Faisalabad and Lahore Blues settled for a draw. After day three was washed out, Lahore Blues resumed on 100-1 and reached 286-5 in 64 overs in response to Faisalabad’s 469. Opener Mohammad Saleem missed out on a century by three runs while Umar Siddiq struck 55.

Only 23 overs were possible in Bahawalpur, where Azad Jammu and Kashmir stretched their first innings to 368-6 against Quetta’s 213 before the sides shook hands. Hasnain Shamir fell for 114 after adding just one run to his overnight tally.

At the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi, Multan’s Imran Rafiq (101 not out) and Sharoon Siraj (100 not out) struck unbeaten centuries in a 195-run partnership after their side slipped to 71-3 in the second innings against Karachi Blues.

Multan finished on 265-3 after conceding a 36-run lead. Earlier, Karachi Blues stretched their overnight score to 418 all out.

In another drawn encounter, Fata resisted Rawalpindi’s push for victory at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Chasing 305, Fata closed on 149-4 with Mohammad Farooq (50), Salman Khan Jnr (40) and Mohammad Wasim Khan (32 not out) ensuring safety. Earlier, Rawalpindi declared at 260-8 with Yasir Khan hitting 84, while Sameen Gul finished with match figures of 8-140.

