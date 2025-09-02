E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Zahid stars as Larkana down DM Jamali

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

KARACHI: Test leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood inspired Larkana to their maiden triumph in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy when his nine-wicket match haul sealed a commanding 274-run win over Dera Murad Jamali as the opening round of fixtures concluded on Monday.

Defending a 476-run target at the UBL Sports Complex, Zahid returned 5-72 to finish with match figures of 9-143, as DM Jamali folded for 201 in 62.5 overs. Pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece to complete the rout inside 23 overs on the final day. Earlier, DM Jamali could add just 59 runs to their overnight score of 142-4.

The other five matches in the first round ended in draws across Multan, Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. The second round begins Thursday.

At the Abbasia Sports Complex, Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Usman Raheem turned his overnight 97 into a monumental unbeaten 245 to guide his side to 666 all out in reply to Hyderabad’s 637-7.

The match ended in stalemate after Hyderabad, set to bat again, reached 63-3 before stumps were drawn. Noman Ali and Jawad Ali shared eight wickets for Hyderabad.

Rain played spoilsport in Multan, where Faisalabad and Lahore Blues settled for a draw. After day three was washed out, Lahore Blues resumed on 100-1 and reached 286-5 in 64 overs in response to Faisalabad’s 469. Opener Mohammad Saleem missed out on a century by three runs while Umar Siddiq struck 55.

Only 23 overs were possible in Bahawalpur, where Azad Jammu and Kashmir stretched their first innings to 368-6 against Quetta’s 213 before the sides shook hands. Hasnain Shamir fell for 114 after adding just one run to his overnight tally.

At the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi, Multan’s Imran Rafiq (101 not out) and Sharoon Siraj (100 not out) struck unbeaten centuries in a 195-run partnership after their side slipped to 71-3 in the second innings against Karachi Blues.

Multan finished on 265-3 after conceding a 36-run lead. Earlier, Karachi Blues stretched their overnight score to 418 all out.

In another drawn encounter, Fata resisted Rawalpindi’s push for victory at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Chasing 305, Fata closed on 149-4 with Mohammad Farooq (50), Salman Khan Jnr (40) and Mohammad Wasim Khan (32 not out) ensuring safety. Earlier, Rawalpindi declared at 260-8 with Yasir Khan hitting 84, while Sameen Gul finished with match figures of 8-140.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...