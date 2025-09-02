E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Debt-ridden Lyon beat Marseille to share summit with PSG

AFP Published September 2, 2025

PARIS: A late own goal gifted Olympique Lyonnais a 1-0 win over 10-man Olympique de Marseille on Sunday lifting them level on points with Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

Condemned to relegation due to debts two months ago before a reprieve on appeal, Lyon have now won all three of their league games, with only PSG ahead of them on goal difference.

Troubled Marseille, second last year, now have just three points and a recent dressing room fight led to the transfer listing of French international Adrien Rabiot and the sale of Jonathan Rowe.

On Sunday Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille had English defender CJ Egan-Riley sent off for a bad tackle on 29 minutes.

And to add to the sense of inner discord they lost the match due to an own goal from Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi on 88 minutes.

PSG and Lyon both have nine points with Lille in third on seven.

Elsewhere Sunday, Strasbourg rallied from a 2-0 deficit at Monaco to no avail as Takumi Minamino scored a late winner for the hosts in a 3-2 battle on the south coast. Monaco are now fourth on six points.

Ligue 1 newcomers Paris FC had lost their two openers but came good against fellow promoted side Metz, winning 3-2.

North coast outfit Le Havre also got their first points beating an injury depleted Nice 3-1.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

