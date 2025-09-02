Former heavyweight Bugner, who fought Ali twice, dies at 75

LONDON: Three-time European heavyweight champion boxer Joe Bugner, who fought Muhammad Ali in a world title bout, has died at the age of 75, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) said on Monday.

Bugner, who won the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles twice, fought Ali and Joe Frazier in back-to-back fights in 1973, and faced Ali again for his WBA and WBC world championships in 1975.

“Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia,” the BBBoC said in a statement. “The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”

Bugner’s professional boxing career spanned 32 years and 83 bouts, of which he won 69, including 41 by knockout. He turned professional in 1967, and won the European, British and Commonwealth titles by beating Henry Cooper in 1971.

Hungary-born Bugner lost his titles six months later but won eight fights straight in 1972 before facing Ali and Frazier the next year, who both won decisions against him.

Ali again beat him by unanimous decision in their rematch for the world championship in Malaysia.

Bugner moved to Australia in the 1980s and won the Australian heavyweight title in 1995, before retiring in 1999.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025