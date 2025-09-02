Bangladesh crush Netherlands to clinch T20 series

SYLHET: Spinner Nasum Ahmed returned figures of 3-21 to help Bangladesh thrash the Netherlands by nine wickets in the second T20 international on Monday as the hosts clinched the three-match series.

Bangladesh bundled out the tourists for a paltry 103 and romped home to their target in 13.1 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the series in Sylhet.

Bangladesh, who won a third successive T20 series, have kept their momentum ahead of the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan made 54 and put on an unbeaten 64-run stand with skipper Litton Das, who scored 18.

But it was Bangladesh’s bowlers who set up victory as Nasum, who came into the team as one of two changes, struck twice on successive balls in the third over.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards played out the hat-trick ball from Nasum but later fell for nine off left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman.

Opener Vikramjit Singh made 24 off 17 ball before he fell to pace bowler Taskin Ahmed and was one of just three batsmen to manage double figures.

The wickets kept tumbling as the Netherlands survived just 17.3 overs after being invited to bat first.

Number nine Aryan Dutt made 30 as he took the team past 100 before he was the last wicket to fall.

Bangladesh started their chase briskly with Parvez Hossain Emon’s 23 off 21, and after his departure Tanzid and Litton steered the team home.

The final match of the series is on Wednesday at the same venue.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025