E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Bangladesh crush Netherlands to clinch T20 series

AFP Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am
SYLHET: Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed bowls during the second Twenty20 International against the Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.—AFP
SYLHET: Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed bowls during the second Twenty20 International against the Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.—AFP

SYLHET: Spinner Nasum Ahmed returned figures of 3-21 to help Bangladesh thrash the Netherlands by nine wickets in the second T20 international on Monday as the hosts clinched the three-match series.

Bangladesh bundled out the tourists for a paltry 103 and romped home to their target in 13.1 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the series in Sylhet.

Bangladesh, who won a third successive T20 series, have kept their momentum ahead of the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Left-handed opener Tanzid Hasan made 54 and put on an unbeaten 64-run stand with skipper Litton Das, who scored 18.

But it was Bangladesh’s bowlers who set up victory as Nasum, who came into the team as one of two changes, struck twice on successive balls in the third over.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards played out the hat-trick ball from Nasum but later fell for nine off left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman.

Opener Vikramjit Singh made 24 off 17 ball before he fell to pace bowler Taskin Ahmed and was one of just three batsmen to manage double figures.

The wickets kept tumbling as the Netherlands survived just 17.3 overs after being invited to bat first.

Number nine Aryan Dutt made 30 as he took the team past 100 before he was the last wicket to fall.

Bangladesh started their chase briskly with Parvez Hossain Emon’s 23 off 21, and after his departure Tanzid and Litton steered the team home.

The final match of the series is on Wednesday at the same venue.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...