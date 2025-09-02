E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Planning ministry reshuffles NDRMF board

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reconstituted the Board of Directors (BoD) of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) for period of three years.

Renowned social policy analyst and development practitioner Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri – currently the head of Sustainable Development Policy Institute – has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, whereas its members will include the secretaries of planning, development and special initiatives, climate change, economic affairs division, and finance, as well as Dr Faiz Muhammad Kakar and Dr Nadeem Javaid, according to a notification issued by the ministry of planning, development and special initiatives.

The secretaries of planning, development and special initiatives, climate change, economic affairs division and finance will act as ex officio members/directors of the board, and continue to work at the pleasure of the government, whereas the term of other members will expire after three years.

The Fund is responsible for awarding, managing, and guiding investments to reduce risk and vulnerabilities associated with climate change and natural hazards. It focuses on primary or critical level disaster planning, preparedness, pre-disaster mitigation, and early warning systems.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...