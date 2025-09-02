Planning ministry reshuffles NDRMF board

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reconstituted the Board of Directors (BoD) of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) for period of three years.

Renowned social policy analyst and development practitioner Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri – currently the head of Sustainable Development Policy Institute – has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, whereas its members will include the secretaries of planning, development and special initiatives, climate change, economic affairs division, and finance, as well as Dr Faiz Muhammad Kakar and Dr Nadeem Javaid, according to a notification issued by the ministry of planning, development and special initiatives.

The secretaries of planning, development and special initiatives, climate change, economic affairs division and finance will act as ex officio members/directors of the board, and continue to work at the pleasure of the government, whereas the term of other members will expire after three years.

The Fund is responsible for awarding, managing, and guiding investments to reduce risk and vulnerabilities associated with climate change and natural hazards. It focuses on primary or critical level disaster planning, preparedness, pre-disaster mitigation, and early warning systems.

