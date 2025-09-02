E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Suspect injured in police encounter

Munawer Azeem Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

ISLAMABAD: A suspect was injured and two others escaped during an encounter with Islamabad police, officials claimed on Monday.

A case has been registered at Khanna police station under sections 324, 353 and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code, section 6(d) and 9(1) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA), and sections 13 and 20 of the Arms Ordinance on the complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Mohammad Hussain.

Police said a six-member team in a private vehicle was patrolling near Khanna Bridge. The team set up a checkpoint on the service road adjacent to the highway for inspection when, shortly before midnight, three men on a motorcycle appeared.

All of a sudden, the riders opened fire on the police team with the intention to kill them. The police took cover behind trees and, fortunately, remained unhurt.

“The riders then attempted to flee while continuing to fire at the police. In the meantime, one of the suspects, armed with a pistol, sustained injuries and fell on the road, while his accomplices managed to escape on the motorcycle,” the officials said.

Police claimed the suspect was injured by the firing of his accomplices. He was overpowered and taken into custody. A 30-bore pistol and 2,500 grams of heroin were recovered from him, police said.

Police also recovered 12 empty shells of 30-bore pistols from the spot. The injured suspect was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...