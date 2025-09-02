Suspect injured in police encounter

ISLAMABAD: A suspect was injured and two others escaped during an encounter with Islamabad police, officials claimed on Monday.

A case has been registered at Khanna police station under sections 324, 353 and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code, section 6(d) and 9(1) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA), and sections 13 and 20 of the Arms Ordinance on the complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Mohammad Hussain.

Police said a six-member team in a private vehicle was patrolling near Khanna Bridge. The team set up a checkpoint on the service road adjacent to the highway for inspection when, shortly before midnight, three men on a motorcycle appeared.

All of a sudden, the riders opened fire on the police team with the intention to kill them. The police took cover behind trees and, fortunately, remained unhurt.

“The riders then attempted to flee while continuing to fire at the police. In the meantime, one of the suspects, armed with a pistol, sustained injuries and fell on the road, while his accomplices managed to escape on the motorcycle,” the officials said.

Police claimed the suspect was injured by the firing of his accomplices. He was overpowered and taken into custody. A 30-bore pistol and 2,500 grams of heroin were recovered from him, police said.

Police also recovered 12 empty shells of 30-bore pistols from the spot. The injured suspect was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

