E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Arid varsity opens fine arts department

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR) launched its Department of Fine Arts, marking a new chapter in the university’s academic and cultural growth.

The Vice Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR, Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, formally inaugurated the Fine Arts department and highlighted the importance of fine arts in holistic education and cultural development. Deans, directors, chairpersons, faculty members and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that artists have used agriculture as a subject to express cultural values, honour the cycles of nature, and document rural life.

He further noted that fine arts not only celebrate farming communities but also play a vital role in preserving agricultural heritage and raising awareness on environmental and sustainability issues.

He further added that the establishment of the fine arts department marks a new era of interdisciplinary growth at the university, promising to enrich the cultural and academic landscape of the campus.

The chairperson of the newly established department, Dr Aneela Afzal, said that fine arts education encourages students to think creatively and explore new forms of expression.

“The four-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program is designed to expose students to a wide range of artistic disciplines while deepening their understanding of diverse cultures, histories and worldviews,” she said.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...