Arid varsity opens fine arts department

RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR) launched its Department of Fine Arts, marking a new chapter in the university’s academic and cultural growth.

The Vice Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR, Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, formally inaugurated the Fine Arts department and highlighted the importance of fine arts in holistic education and cultural development. Deans, directors, chairpersons, faculty members and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that artists have used agriculture as a subject to express cultural values, honour the cycles of nature, and document rural life.

He further noted that fine arts not only celebrate farming communities but also play a vital role in preserving agricultural heritage and raising awareness on environmental and sustainability issues.

He further added that the establishment of the fine arts department marks a new era of interdisciplinary growth at the university, promising to enrich the cultural and academic landscape of the campus.

The chairperson of the newly established department, Dr Aneela Afzal, said that fine arts education encourages students to think creatively and explore new forms of expression.

“The four-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program is designed to expose students to a wide range of artistic disciplines while deepening their understanding of diverse cultures, histories and worldviews,” she said.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025