National Skills University remains without regular VC

ISLAMABAD: National Skill University (NSU) has been waiting for a regular vice chancellor since October 2023 as the government has failed to make a regular appointment.

The NSU was established in 2018 through an act of parliament, which upgraded the National Institute of Science and Technical Education.

Located in H-8 sector, NSU is an emerging university which besides promoting skill-based education also offers various degree programmes.

However, the government instead of appointing a regular VC has been running this institution under ad hoc arrangements.

Sources claim that once again, instead of making a regular appointment, the government is all set to make another temporary appointment by giving additional charge to any VC of three public-sector universities.

A summary in this regard is being prepared, which carries three names for temporary appointment.

The summary contains names of vice chancellors of Quaid-i-Azam University, University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila and Government College Women University Faisalabad.

“Instead of temporary appointment, the government should appoint a permanent VC,” said a faculty member.

“The appointment of a regular VC is not a tedious exercise; it hardly is a one-month exercise if the process is carried out with dedication,” another faculty member of the NSU said.

“This state of affairs is alarming as the government has not appointed a regular VC since the post became vacant in October 2023. The position has been advertised twice, and the first process was quashed by the chancellor. However, for the second, candidates were shortlisted, called for interviews and abruptly, the process was halted. Now, putting another interim VC will further exacerbate the situation,” he added.

Another faculty member said the NSU deserved immediate regular appointment.

It may be mentioned here that NSU Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Mukhtar completed his term in October 2023 but he was directed by the university senate to continue working till the appointment of a new VC.

The founding VC, Prof Dr Mohammad Mukhtar, completed his four-year tenure on October 2023, however, in January 2024 he was asked to continue performing the duties till the appointment of a regular VC.

In the meantime, sources said he was offered a position at a private sector university and he requested to relinquish the charge.

The request was presented in the 9th Senate meeting of the NSU and was approved and the Senate selected the said three names from public-sector universities to give them additional charge till the appointment of a regular VC of the NSU.

SZABMU finally gets permanent VC

Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Islamabad.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, in pursuance of Cabinet decision and with the approval of the President of Pakistan/Chancellor of the SZABMU, Dr Tanwir Khaliq has been appointed as VC of the university for a period of four years.

The slot of the permanent VC was vacant for last two years.

The majority of the faculty members of the university have been working in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and Polyclinic.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Tanwir Khaliq had earlier served as an acting VC of the university.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025