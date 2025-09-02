E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Court summons police officer on former NA speaker’s harassment plea

Malik Asad Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the investigating officer of Karachi Company police on a petition of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser against alleged harassment by the Islamabad police despite securing protective bail from the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, while hearing the petition, directed the investigating officer to appear in person at the next date of hearing and remarked that the court would question him directly over the allegations.

Advocate Ayesha Khalid, appearing on behalf of Qaiser, argued that her client was continuously being harassed in violation of his bail protection. The court adjourned the case for one week.

Mr Qaiser has made both the Islamabad police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) respondents in his petition.

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad cancelled the arrest warrant of former Punjab minister and PTI leader Raja Basharat in the Nove 26 protest case and granted him interim bail.

ATC Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain accepted Basharat’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000, issued notices to the parties, and adjourned the hearing till Sept 18.

In another proceeding, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued summons notices to PTI workers in the Octo 4 protest case.

During the hearing, no accused appeared before the court.

The defence lawyers informed the court that the workers, all of whom belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were unable to travel due to adverse weather conditions.

The court reissued summons notices and adjourned the case. PTI leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and Omar Ayub, are also nominated in the case, which was registered at Kohsar police station.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

