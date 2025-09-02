Terror plot averted near FC post in Wana

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces averted a major terrorist attack in Wana tehsil of the Lower South Waziristan district by recovering over 1,500 kilogrammes of explosives from a vehicle near Tiarza Gate here on Monday.

According to security sources, a single-cabin vehicle loaded with wood was signalled to stop near the Frontier Corps post. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

On search of the vehicle security personnel seized a large drum hidden beneath the wood, packed with over 1,500kg of explosives connected to detonation circuits. The Bomb Disposal Unit was called and safely defused the device.

Officials said if the explosives detonated, the blast would have caused large-scale devastation to nearby civilian settlements and FC post located barely 30 yards away from the site. “The swift and professional response of the forces saved the region from a major disaster,” a security official said.

Police confirmed that the driver fled the scene, but a search had been launched for his arrest.

Authorities said that the operation was conducted on prior intelligence, underscoring heightened security vigilance in the area.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025