Three more villages vacated in Mamund

A Correspondent Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

BAJAUR: More families in three villages of restive Lowi Mamund have vacated their homes and shifted to safe areas of Khar tehsil owing to the ongoing operation against terrorists in the region.

Local and official sources told this scribe on Monday that more families in Ghakhi, Gohati and Nakhtar villages shifted to different areas of Khar tehsil. They did not mention the exact number of newly-displaced families. However, some locals said that around 300 families were displaced from their areas and shifted mostly to the camps established in government and private educational institutions for them.

They said that most of the newly-displaced families arranged transport for themselves to reach camps. Several government and non-governmental welfare organisations as well as individuals have set up relief camps along the routes of displaced families to provide water, tea and meal to them.

Meanwhile, district administration on Monday launched registration process of the families displaced from Ghakhi area for provincial government’s assistance package.

A statement, issued from the deputy commissioner office, said that the registration process of displaced persons of Ghakhi area would continue till September 5.

“The registration process of displaced families of Ghakhi area has commenced today (Monday), hence all affected families of the said area are advised to visit the designated registration centres immediately to avail the provincial government’s assistance package,” said the statement.

According to the latest data released by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday, the total number of registered internally displaced families in Bajaur stands at 21,810, comprising more than 152,000 individuals, including men, women and children.

According to a statement, PDMA has released Rs1.945 billion for the financial assistance of internally displaced persons in Bajaur.

The compensation amount has been paid to those families, whose registration process has been completed.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

