Five die as van falls into Kohat ravine

KOHAT: Five passengers died and 11 others suffered injuries when a van fell into a deep ravine in the remote Barghazai area of Shakardarra in Lachi tehsil here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital after providing the wounded first aid on the accident site.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Jawad Afridi said that two of the deceased had yet to be identified.

The injured and the deceased belonged to Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Zhob, DI Khan and Chorlakki areas.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025