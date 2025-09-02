E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Five die as van falls into Kohat ravine

Our Correspondent Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

KOHAT: Five passengers died and 11 others suffered injuries when a van fell into a deep ravine in the remote Barghazai area of Shakardarra in Lachi tehsil here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital after providing the wounded first aid on the accident site.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Jawad Afridi said that two of the deceased had yet to be identified.

The injured and the deceased belonged to Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Zhob, DI Khan and Chorlakki areas.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...