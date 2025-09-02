Governor seeks judicial inquiry into lawyer’s murder

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday demanded judicial inquiry into the brutal murder of Mian Asim Shah Advocate.

He made the demand during a visit to the residence of the martyred lawyer to offer condolences and Fateha for the departed soul.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, the governor said as a murder case had been registered against Charsadda city police station SHO Bahramand Shah the judicial inquiry would make everything crystal clear.

Mr Kundi said there would be no negotiations with those who took up arms against the state. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces for the establishment of peace in the country.”

The governor said the provincial government claimed to have lent money to the federal government, but it should explain as to why the salaries of its own employees in the province were being ‘deducted’.

Regarding the new National Finance Commission Award, he said it was s essential for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because its official population had now increased to 5.5 million.

VC ASSUMES CHARGE: Prof Khan Alam assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor of Bacha Khan University Charsadda here on Monday.

On this occasion, the university’s faculty, officers and other staff gave him a warm welcome.

On the occasion, Prof Alam said he would use all his abilities to make the varsity an exemplary institution in the province in the fields of knowledge and research.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025