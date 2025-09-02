Health adviser seeks UN help for relief in flood zones

PESHAWAR: The health department has called upon partner organisations, including the UN agencies, to facilitate the relief operations in the districts hit by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief minister’s health adviser Ihtesham Ali made the call while chairing a health sector coordination meeting here on Monday.

He urged the participants to work in coordination to put brakes on the outbreak of diseases, including dengue, malaria, skin infections, and diarrhoea.

Mr Ali directed the health director general Dr Shahid Yunis to sign a Memorandums of Understanding with any partner or donor organisation to facilitate effective relief operations in the calamity-hit districts.

The session brought together key stakeholders, including health secretary Shahidullah Khan, representatives from World Health Organisation, Unicef, and various donor and partner organisations.

The meeting was meant to assess the performance of the health sector in flood-hit areas and to strengthen coordination between the health department and donor agencies.

The participants were informed that 11 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been affected by the floods, with Buner suffering the most damage.

It was revealed that 28 homes of lady health workers were destroyed, while 40 others sustained partial damage.

The health adviser stressed the importance of transparency in data sharing, stating: “There is no need to hide any data. Without understanding the reality, we cannot take the right steps.”

He assured donor agencies that any issues could be directly addressed through his or the health secretary’s office.

He also commended the efforts of health professionals, saying, “Our doctors delivered exceptionally during emergencies, made timely decisions, and carried out their duties independently.”

Health secretary Shahidullah Khan highlighted the emerging health burdens post-flood, including waterborne and vector-borne diseases, maternal and child health concerns, and mental health challenges, emphasising the need for preparedness.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing measures to contain potential cholera cases in Khyber district and the spread of leishmaniasis in Bajaur.

Earlier, Dr Inamullah Khan, Health Team Lead Unicef Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, handed over the second tranche of emergency medicines to the health adviser for flood response in the most affected districts.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025