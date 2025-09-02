E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Pesco organises workshop on CTBCM

Bureau Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company organised a landmark workshop on the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), marking a major step toward power sector reforms in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here, the initiative reflected the country’s transition from the single-buyer model to a competitive wholesale electricity market.

The event positions Pesco as the first distribution company in Pakistan to host such a workshop ahead of CTBCM’s commercial market operations date expected during the ongoing month.

This milestone was made possible through the leadership of Pesco board of director’s chairman Himayatullah Khan, and Tahir Ali Khan, the company’s independent board member, along with efforts of Pesco chief executive officer Akhtar Hamid Khan, whose commitment to capacity building and market readiness ensured the success of the event.

A detailed presentation was made by Omer Haroon Malik, executive director of Independent System and Market Operator, who highlighted the implementation roadmap and strategic implications of CTBCM. “The reform is aligned with the federal government’s vision to establish a transparent, competitive electricity market in the country.”

“CTBCM introduces a wholesale electricity trading framework through bilateral contracts, enabling bulk power consumers with demand of 1MW or more to purchase electricity directly from competitive suppliers. The development of viable open access charges and a transparent mechanism for allocating wheeling quantum is expected to boost industrial and economic growth by increasing competition, reducing costs, and improving service quality for targeted consumers,” he explained.

Himayatullah Khan reaffirmed his commitment to extending full support for the smooth transition to CTBCM implementation.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

