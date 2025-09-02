Sindh’s indigenous heroes hailed on SMI’s 141st Foundation Day

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah on Monday said that Sindh Madressatul Islam (SMI) was established by the indigenous people of Sindh, and that all heroes must be recognised for founding a modern educational institution during the colonial period.

Addressing the 141st Foundation Day of SMI, the education minister said Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi was not a sardar or feudal lord, yet he successfully established a modern institution in Karachi, from where a large number of great alumni, including Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Sir Abdullah Haroon, Dr Umar Bin Mohammad Daudpoto and others, received their early education.

He said he was pleased to attend the foundation day ceremony of this great seat of learning, which is now functioning as a university.

He observed that although SMI University is a relatively new institution, its contribution towards quality education is remarkable.

The minister pledged that the government of Sindh would continue to support SMIU in its progress and development. He congratulated the vice chancellor, faculty, officers and students of SMIU on the occasion of its foundation day.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, VC of SMIU, in his speech said that the founder of SMI, Hassanally Effendi, was an unsung hero who had established the SMI under very difficult circumstances during the era of British rule.

Noted academician Syed Jaffar Ahmed said that many individuals had played a significant role in nation-building, including Hassanally Effendi. He stressed that society must honour these great personalities who changed socio-political conditions through the establishment of educational institutions.

Later, the education minister, along with Dr Sahrai, Shanaz Wazir Ali, Akbar Ali Laghari and other academicians, launched the translated biography of Hassanally Effendi, originally written by Mirza Qaleech Baig and translated into English by Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Assistant Professor at SMIU.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025