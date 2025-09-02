Man, nephew killed in attack by rival clan

SUKKUR: A man and his nephew were gunned down by armed attackers believed to be members of their rival clan in Amil Mahar village within the jurisdiction of Rustam police station in Chak taluka, Shikarpur district, on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said that Nisar Mahar and his nephew Usama Mahar died in the attack, ensuing a fierce gun-battle between the rival groups of Mahar and Jatoi groups. The victims’ bodies were lying on the ground for about three hours as the firing raged on, they said.

When police failed to reach the village to stop the firing, some women of Mahar clan somehow managed to take the bodies out of the danger zone and shift them to Chak Rural Health Centre, they said.

The area’s police did not go to the village nor even arrive at the hospital and the police officials concerned sent a letter to medical superintendent for post mortem via WhatsApp.

MS Dr Majid Hussain Dahar conducted the autopsy and handed over the bodies to heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The bodies were later buried amid security at Qubo Jami local cemetery.

Villagers told local media persons that the conflict between the rival groups of Mahars and Jatois had so far claimed 16 lives on both sides. No case was registered nor any arrest was made till the filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025