IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the country. These include members of the banned TTP, Uighur militants, as well as fighters belonging to IS-K. But as UN reports have highlighted, IS militants based in Syria may now be making their way towards Afghanistan. This would further complicate matters for Pakistan and the rest of the region, as some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists set up base across this country’s western border. According to a recent UN Security Council report, there are “concerns that some extremist fighters could move from the Syrian Arab Republic to Afghanistan” in order to “stage operations against regional States”. The same UN document observes that there are also reports of Al Qaeda fighters relocating to Afghanistan from Syria. During a discussion in the Security Council recently, it was further noted that IS-K in Afghanistan presents “one of the most serious threats to Central Asia and beyond”.

The fact that IS may be regrouping in Afghanistan should set off alarm bells across the region. While the IS-K ‘franchise’ has been active for some years, if it receives reinforcements from the main IS formations in the Middle East and sets up shop in Afghanistan, it could spell major trouble for Pakistan and other regional states, as well as for the Afghan Taliban themselves. It should be remembered that violent extremist groups played a key role in toppling the Assad regime in Syria last year. But while Syria’s new rulers may claim to have shed their militant past, their more radical comrades are unlikely to give up the fight so easily; hence the move to Afghanistan for a new ‘jihad’. It is also true that IS-K are adversaries of the Afghan Taliban, and the addition of reinforcements from Syria will bolster their ranks, and could even convince them to try and take Kabul. Of course, the Afghan Taliban themselves are responsible for the growth of militancy in their country. They maintain a permissive stance towards ‘allied’ extremists such as the TTP and Al Qaeda, but are opposed to unfriendly groups such as IS-K. This dichotomy itself may endanger their rule, along with threatening the security of neighbouring states, should IS establish itself on Afghan soil. Therefore, the Afghan Taliban and the international community together should neutralise the emerging IS threat.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025