Solar for Gwadar

Editorial Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:43am

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is hoped that he was not merely adding to the long list of initiatives promised over the years to turn the city into a global logistics hub. Most such initiatives have been abandoned ever since the hype surrounding them died down, and the city has, over time, become the poster child for Pakistan’s oft-rued ‘unrealised potential’. Still, with solar energy having kick-started a countrywide revolution that has provided unprecedented ease to millions of citizens, there are very good reasons to seriously consider it as a possible solution for some of Gwadar’s long-running issues, especially those pertaining to its water and electricity utilities, or rather, the lack thereof.

A subcommittee has been established to plan and implement a comprehensive solar energy utilisation plan, according to an official press release. “The committee will design solar power distribution systems integrated with storage options to ensure a dependable energy supply for critical infrastructure,” the release states. It is hoped that the scope of this project will be kept as broad as possible. The aim should be to not only support “critical infrastructure”, as the release suggests, but also to tangibly improve the lives of the long-suffering people of Gwadar. A regular supply of potable water and a dependable electricity distribution network were promised to them long ago, yet never delivered. That broken promise now fuels much of the resentment in that region today. To be fair, the government does seem to be mindful of their disappointment. The press release mentions utilising solar energy to power water pumps and a desalination plant, which is creditable. It also appears that thought has been given to battery storage facilities to ensure power is available overnight. The proposal seems promising. It is only hoped that it will be followed through for the sake of Gwadar’s people.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...