From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: ‘Bharat cannot withdraw’

KARACHI: “Bharat cannot take the Kashmir question back from the Security Council,” declared Chaudhri Mohammad Zafrullah, Pakistan Foreign Minister, … on Thursday [Aug 31]. “It is not open to any country to take any question off the agenda” of the Security Council, [he] explained, adding that “it is for the organisation only” to take a decision in this regard. … Chaudhri Zafrullah Khan told [news agencies] … that deliberations in the Security Council over … Kashmir … might be finished before the General Assembly session commenced on Sept 19. Bharat … [he said] … had refused to reconsider her stand vis-a-vis the proposed round table conference on the Indians’ question in South Africa.

The assurance of South Africa that the Group Areas Bill would not be put into administrative enforcement before December next was not considered “enough” for the holding of the conference by Bharat in her reply to the communication Pakistan had recently addressed to her on the subject.

He, however, added that “Pakistan is still trying between the two Governments (of Bharat and South Africa) that … the conference should be brought about and the possibility of an amicable solution investigated.”

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025