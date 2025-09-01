E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Car theft in Karachi

From the Newspaper Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

THE National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) mega centre in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area has become a favourite spot for car thieves. Owing to the to lack of a designated parking space at the centre, I had recently parked my car on the main road alongside several other vehicles. When I returned from the centre, the car (AUQ-552) was not there. I, along with my family, searched the surrounding area, but there was no trace of the vehicle. All we could do was to file a first information report (FIR) at the police station. Just days earlier, we were told, another automobile (AXK-979) had been stolen from the very same spot.

This pattern of theft is deeply alarming, and calls for immediate action. The relevant authorities should launch an official inquiry into such incidents, and investigate the possibility of an organised group operating in the area. Also, there should be proper security arrangements, including super- vised parking, and surveillance, including CCTV cameras, at all Nadra centres.

Salman Ahmed
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...