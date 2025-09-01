Car theft in Karachi

THE National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) mega centre in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area has become a favourite spot for car thieves. Owing to the to lack of a designated parking space at the centre, I had recently parked my car on the main road alongside several other vehicles. When I returned from the centre, the car (AUQ-552) was not there. I, along with my family, searched the surrounding area, but there was no trace of the vehicle. All we could do was to file a first information report (FIR) at the police station. Just days earlier, we were told, another automobile (AXK-979) had been stolen from the very same spot.

This pattern of theft is deeply alarming, and calls for immediate action. The relevant authorities should launch an official inquiry into such incidents, and investigate the possibility of an organised group operating in the area. Also, there should be proper security arrangements, including super- vised parking, and surveillance, including CCTV cameras, at all Nadra centres.

Salman Ahmed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025