UNIVERSITY IN LARKANA: The absence of a postgraduate institution in Larkana forces local students to seek opportunities in distant cities. This places a financial burden on families. The es-tablishment of a university offering post-graduate programmes in social sciences would help students contribute to the social, economic and cultural development of the region. It would provide a platform for research and academic discourse, enabling scholars to explore and address the unique challenges faced by the local community. It will also foster a culture of intellectual exchange and collaboration. The government should urgently consider establishing a university in Larkana.

Allah Wadhayo Soomro

Larkana

BLOCKED STREAMS: I am writing to express my deep concern about the blocked streams in Dasht, a village in the Kech district of Balochistan. A large number of local people happen to be farmers, growing wheat, cotton, watermelon and other crops. However, without water, they cannot make their land arable. Time after time, they have appealed to local and provincial autho-rities, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The farmers, unable to buy even food, are feeling helpless and frustrated. The government should restore ample flow of irrigation water to their lands.

Azizullah Munir

Kulahoo

SCHOOL BUILDING: The condition of Government Secondary School Mubarak Village in Karachi has alarmingly dete-riorated. Unfortunately, the roof of one of the classrooms collapsed recently, and another portion of the roof came down, too, creating a constant sense of fear among the students and staff. The school currently has about 500 boys and girls enrolled, and all of them are now at risk. Despite repeated complaints filed by school administration, no concrete action has been taken by the authorities concerned. Parents have stopped sending their children to school out of fear. The school building desperately needs urgent structural assessment and repairs.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025