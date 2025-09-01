Neves hat-trick steals show as PSG outclass Toulouse

TOULOUSE: Paris Saint-Germain’s Joao Neves celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 match against Toulouse the TFC Stadium.—AFP

TOULOUSE: Joao Neves netted a brilliant hat-trick as French champions Paris St Germain secured a crushing 6-3 Ligue 1 victory at Toulouse on Saturday in a match involving three penalties.

Portuguese midfielder Neves opened the scoring in the seventh minute, pouncing on a loose ball before taking a touch and firing a stunning overhead kick into the top corner.

Bradley Barcola doubled the visitors lead two minutes later, racing on to a through ball before drilling home a low finish from a tight angle.

Neves then chested down a cross before acrobatically sending the ball into the bottom corner from close range as PSG scored three times within the opening quarter of an hour of a competitive match for the first time in their history.

Ousmane Dembele converted from the spot after Rasmus Nicolaisen brought down Desire Doue to make it 4-0 after 31 minutes.

Toulouse pulled one back eight minutes before the break when PSG keeper Lucas Chevalier spilled a rebound straight to Charlie Cresswell who pounced to finish.

Chevalier redeemed himself in first-half stoppage time, however, denying Cristian Casseres Jr. from the spot twice after the initial kick was ordered to be retaken.

PSGs fifth goal arrived in the 51st minute as Dembele converted his second spot-kick after Djibril Sidibe fouled Barcola.

Neves crowned his performance in style after 78 minutes, seizing a loose ball at the edge of the area and thundering a strike into the top-right corner to complete his hat-trick.

Toulouse grabbed late consolations through Yann Gboho and Alexis Vossah, but PSG comfortably closed out the win.

“It’s more a result you’d expect in a pre-season game than in a normal match, but we are happy,” said Luis Enrique of his team’s result.

Elsewhere, Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane scored twice on his Lille debut as they shrugged off the absence of the injured Olivier Giroud to humiliate Lorient 7-1.

Igamane, 22, signed for Lille on Friday from Rangers for a reported 10 million euros ($11.7m) and wasted no time making an impact for his new club.

Scorer of 16 goals for Rangers last season, Igamane came off the bench at half-time in Brittany and saw Romain Perraud and Matias Fernandez-Pardo score to put Lille in control at 2-0.

Aiyegun Tosin pulled one back for newly-promoted Lorient just after Sambou Soumano had missed a penalty for the hosts, but Lille ran away with the game in remarkable fashion in the closing stages.

Fernandez-Pardo’s second of the day made it 3-1 on 77 minutes, before Igamane got his first and Hakon Haraldsson scored the team’s fifth.

Igamane’s second came in stoppage time and there was still time for Osame Sahraoui to make it 7-1.

Veteran former France striker Giroud had scored Lille’s winner last weekend against AS Monaco but did not make the trip to Lorient due to a fitness issue.

Meanwhile, Nantes beat Auxerre 1-0 in Saturday’s other match thanks to an early goal by Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025