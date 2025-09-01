Islamabad to host World Masters Weightlifting

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad will host the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in February next year, with more than 500 athletes from across the seven continents expected to feature in the event, the organisers announced on Sunday.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Masters Weightlifting Association said the World Masters will be staged under the “Grand Prix” banner, alongside the Asian Masters Championship, marking a major milestone in the country’s sporting history. Both men’s and women’s competitions will be contested.

“The staging of the World and Asian Masters Championships is a great honour for Pakistan and recognition of our consistent success at Masters level,” said association president Arshad Khan. “It will also strengthen Pakistan’s profile as a host of international sporting events.”

Arshad added that a five-member delegation of the International Weightlifting Federation will visit Islamabad from Sept 9 to 12 to inspect venues and review arrangements.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025