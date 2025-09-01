JI holds sit-in at PIDC intersection as police block march on CM House

KARACHI: In response to the widespread devastation caused by the recent monsoon rains in Karachi, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) staged a protest march on Sunday from the Karachi Press Club to the Chief Minister’s House, drawing a significant crowd of party workers and supporters.

However, the police thwarted the protesters’ attempt to march towards the CM House by blocking the road at PIDC Chowk with containers and heavy barricades.

As demonstrators tried to move forward, a brief confrontation broke out between them and the police. Heated arguments ensued, with both sides standing their ground. Despite the resistance, the protesters eventually decided to remain at PIDC Chowk and initiated a sit-in at the location.

Undeterred by the police blockade, JI workers launched into loud chants and slogans condemning the Sindh government and the Karachi administration.

Opposition party blames Sindh govt, mayor for rain devastations; road closures, diversions cause traffic mess as protest continues indefinitely

While the sit-in at PIDC Chowk disrupted traffic with commuters facing long delays due to road closures and diversions, the protesters vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands were met.

Speaking to the crowd, JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar sharply criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

He accused them of gross negligence and corruption, alleging that their inefficiency had worsened the plight of the city’s residents during the recent spell of torrential rain.

“The city has been turned into a giant pool of filth and sewage,” said Mr Zafar in his address.

“People’s homes are flooded, roads have collapsed, and basic infrastructure lies in ruins — yet those in power continue to make false promises and offer no real solutions.”

The JI leader unveiled a series of demands aimed at revitalising the city, calling for the immediate allocation of Rs500 billion for Karachi’s infrastructure rehabilitation. In addition, the party demanded Rs2 billion for each town in Karachi to ensure balanced and decentralised development.

“The people of Karachi have contributed trillions in taxes to the national exchequer,” he said. “But when it comes to getting their rightful share in development and infrastructure, they are ignored. This is not just political injustice — it is criminal neglect.”

JI’s protest march also focused on issues of governance and accountability.

The party questioned the role of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other civic bodies, accusing them of being non-functional and politicised.

“The current mayor is more interested in media stunts than solving the real issues of the city,” Mr Zafar said, taking a direct jab at Mayor Wahab. “This city needs engineers and planners, not spokespersons and actors.”

The JI leader also criticised what he described as discriminatory funding practices by the provincial government, arguing that development projects were unevenly distributed to favour certain areas while neglecting others.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025