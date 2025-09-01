Man booked for cousin’s rape in DHA

KARACHI: A woman was raped allegedly by her cousin in Defence Housing Authority, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the victim lodged a complaint and nominated her cousin for the sexual assault.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that a woman was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a medical examination on Saturday.

She said that the examination confirmed that the 23-year-old woman was subjected to a sexual assault.

The Defence police said that the woman stated in the FIR that she lived in Korangi and was heading towards a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) mega centre in DHA for her computerised national identity card.

She stated that her cousin, who was riding a motorbike, saw her and offered a lift towards her destination, claiming he was also headed there. However, the suspect forcibly took her to a vacant house in Phase-VII, where he raped her. When her condition deteriorated, the suspect brought her to the JPMC, called her elder sister and escaped, she added.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza has directed the Defence DSP to immediately arrest the suspect involved in the heinous crime.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025