Over 10,000 students appear in entrance test for free IT courses

KARACHI: More than 10,000 male and female students appeared in the free IT courses entrance test at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Saylani Welfare’s founder and chairman Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri and others witnessed the exam and spoke on the occasion.

The governor mingled with participants, encouraged them, and said: “The doors of Governor House are always open for youth aspiring for IT education. Our utmost effort is to help young people stand on their own feet, and we will provide them with every possible support.”

He further advised the youth to avoid gutka, mawa and other time-wasting habits, and instead stand on their own feet while supporting the mission initiated by Maulana Farooqi.

“When our youth start thinking big, they will produce names even greater than Bill Gates,” he remarked, urging participants to hold Miladun Nabi gatherings in their homes.

He announced that selected students would be sent to the world’s largest IT exhibition, GITEX Dubai, next month. He also assured that IT experts trained under the Governor House programme would secure lucrative jobs with American companies, earning salaries in the hundreds of thousands of rupees per month.

Earlier, Saylani founder Maulana Qadri, in his speech, said that Saylani had disproved the misconception that children receiving free education cannot rise to prominence.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025