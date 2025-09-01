E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Over 10,000 students appear in entrance test for free IT courses

Dawn Report Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

KARACHI: More than 10,000 male and female students appeared in the free IT courses entrance test at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Saylani Welfare’s founder and chairman Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri and others witnessed the exam and spoke on the occasion.

The governor mingled with participants, encouraged them, and said: “The doors of Governor House are always open for youth aspiring for IT education. Our utmost effort is to help young people stand on their own feet, and we will provide them with every possible support.”

He further advised the youth to avoid gutka, mawa and other time-wasting habits, and instead stand on their own feet while supporting the mission initiated by Maulana Farooqi.

“When our youth start thinking big, they will produce names even greater than Bill Gates,” he remarked, urging participants to hold Miladun Nabi gatherings in their homes.

He announced that selected students would be sent to the world’s largest IT exhibition, GITEX Dubai, next month. He also assured that IT experts trained under the Governor House programme would secure lucrative jobs with American companies, earning salaries in the hundreds of thousands of rupees per month.

Earlier, Saylani founder Maulana Qadri, in his speech, said that Saylani had disproved the misconception that children receiving free education cannot rise to prominence.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...