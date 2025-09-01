This week 50 years ago: Swept-away huts and rain emergency centres

IN the month of August 1975, heavy rains and a dust storm had caused quite a bit of damage to Karachi. Some of the losses were ascertained a bit later than they should have. On Sept 2, for example, in this newspaper reported that 6000 people living by Lyari riverbed and along the river banks were affected by widespread rains. Residents said about 600 huts had been swept away by strong currentson the night of Aug 31 and a large number of families lost their household goods. Concrete walls of many houses at the riverbed had also collapsed. The worst-hit were those living in improvised hutments near Teen Hatti, Lasbela Bridge and Shershah Bridge. Most of the affected people were shifted to their friends and relatives’ houses. Five hundred persons were evacuated from Azam Nagar and Qasimabad. They were given shelter at the Government Boys Secondary School Qasimabad.

On Sept 3, the Sindh Health Department through an official handout said it had made arrangements under the supervision of the District Health Officer (DHO) Karachi to meet emergencies caused by rain in Karachi district. Emergency centres working 24/7 were set up at Police Hospital, New Karachi Hospital, Korangi Hospital and Ibrahim Hyderi Hospital. Sixteen centres were established at dispensaries in different parts of the city and four vehicles were placed at the disposal of Government Dispensary Nazimabad, Government Hospital New Karachi, Government Hospital Korangi and Government Dispensary Saudabad.

The monsoon was not the only cause of worry that week. A study on the first day of September revealed that more than 230 buses out of a total of 1021 had gone off the city roads for repairs and overhauling. The number of such vehicles had steadily increased in the last five months — private buses as well as those that were part of a fleet owned by the Sindh Regional Transport Company (SRTC). Since Karachi’s transport needs at the time were placed at a minimum of 1,860 buses, the shrinking number had aggravated commuters’ problems.

Amidst all of this, the focus of the authorities on issues related to health did not waver. On Sept 5, it was learnt that the Landhi-Korangi Municipal Committee (L-KMC) had launched a mass immunisation campaign against smallpox and cholera in the L-KMC area, and had already vaccinated 84,000 people against smallpox and inoculated 16,000 against cholera in four days. Apart from that, mobile squads of vaccinators were to visit all schools and community centres in the zone.

Health and science go hand in hand. On Sept 4, the necessity of developing scientific and technological base in the country for achieving economic progress was stressed at the All Pakistan Convention of Scientists and Technologists organised at the University of Karachi (KU). Dr M M Qureshi, a member of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, presiding over the event, said, “The sophisticated level of industrialisation will give a considerable feedback into various sectors for the country’s economy through the new developments in electronics, special alloys and other materials.” He recommended a ten-fold increase in expenditure on research and development.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025