Thousands of people, livestock relocated from flood-prone areas

HYDERABAD / LARKANA: Arran-gements to save people’s life, property and livestock in the face of impending flood have almost been completed in upper, central and southern districts, including Hyderabad, Matiari, Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts while a strategy to relocate a large number of vulnerable families along with their belongings was being finalised.

In Matiari, around 6,000 men, women and children have been evacuated from a riverine island by the civil administration.

Matiari DC Yusuf Shaikh said on Sunday that the riverine area of this district has a population of around 7,500. He said the evacuation had been going on for the last one month. He added that only male members of families were now staying there.

He stated that around 29,000 livestock, i.e. 99pc of the total, had also been shifted to safe places during this period. This riverine belt runs along Sadhiyon-Matiari bund in the 49-mile-long river bank between Saeedabad and Matiari.

Strengthening of weak dykes almost complete, say officials

Larkana Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor Channa along with Sindh Rangers’ Wing Commander Ziaur Rehman visited the Moria Loop Bund on Sunday to assess its strength. The dyke, which stands close to Naudero town, is undergoing extensive repair and rehabilitation work.

Local irrigation officials gave them a detailed briefing regarding the state of Moria and other dykes across the district.

The wing commander obtained information from Rescue 1122 teams regarding the required rescue equipment and the number boats available with the agency. He assured the rescue teams that Rangers would provide necessary security to them in the riverine (katcha) areas.

At the points of direct river strike at Moria Loop Bund, a special protective (hockey shaped) spur was being constructed which will be completed within a day or two, while stone pitching to strengthening the embankment was also under way, said the DC.

“The first priority of the Sindh government is to ensure protection of people’s life and property,” he said.

As per the chief minister’s directives, work for the taluka-wise relocation of villagers in the riverine belt was being carried out, he said, adding that health camps for people and their livestock had been set up which were now functional. Mobile medical vans had also been kept on stand-by, he said.

The DC said that a strategy had been devised to evacuate people from the katcha areas. Government’s boats have been put at rescuers’ disposal and private boats also hired so that quick relief work could be undertaken, he said.

Larkana District Council Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Leghari and other offcials also visited the Moria Loop Bund to review the situation.

Meanwhile, there are reports that many families living in flood-prone areas of all districts were moving to safe places on their own. They were seen using every available private transport means, including boats. Most of them carried essential food, water and items of daily use.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025