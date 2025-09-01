Police official dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD: An official of the Islamabad police was killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Humak police station. A private car collided with a patrolling vehicle of the police, due to which constable Tehseen died and constable Sajid was severely injured.

The police shifted the vehicle to the police station, however, the car driver managed to flee from the place of the accident.

Funeral prayer of Constable Tehseen was held at Police Lines Headquarters which was attended by senior police officers.

