SHC chief justice inaugurates Badin civil court edifice, bar room

Our Correspondent Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

BADIN: Sindh High Court’s Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar inaugurated on Sunday newly constructed building of civil court in Shaheed Fazil Rahu taluka and a bar room in Tando Muhammad Khan judicial complex.

Justice Ghaffar said in his address to the inauguration ceremony for the civil court that people of Shaheed Fazil Rahu were fortunate to see their court completed in record time. The construction of court complexes in other talukas aimed at strengthening judicial infrastructure across the province was also in progress, he said.

He said in response to demands raised by legal fraternity for bar offices and a library that Supreme Court had recently directed that every new court building must include facilities for bar associations.

He assured the gathering of establishment of a library at the Shaheed Fazil Rahu Civil Court and announced that new projects would introduce e-libraries, solar power systems and Internet facilities to improve access to legal resources.

The event was attended by Justices Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Agha Faisal of the Sindh High Court, Registrar Sohail Ahmed Laghari, Badin District and Sessions Judge Inayatullah Bhutto, SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani, ADC-I Kashif Raza Mangi, office-bearers of the District Bar Association Lala Dildar, Amir Azad Panhwar, Mashooq Bhurgari as well as a large number of judges, lawyers and civil society members.

In Tando Muhammad Khan, the Chief Justice inaugurated the newly constructed bar room at a ceremony held on the invitation of the District Bar Association’s president, Advocate Manzoor Ahmed Panhwar.

Justice Ghaffar acknowledged on the occasion the longstanding demands of legal fraternity and announced several new facilities for the bar and the courts.

These included the establishment of a modern e-library for lawyers, installation of an ATM within the bar premises, a post office inside the court and a dedicated car parking facility for advocates.

The chief justice lauded the role of lawyers in upholding justice and emphasised that their legitimate issues would be resolved without delay.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

