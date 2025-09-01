GDA leader not satisfied with govt’s flood prevention measures

LARKANA: Senior GDA (Grand Democratic Alliance) leader and a former federal minister Murtaza Jatoi has warned that given current [weak] state of dykes, only God can stop the structures from developing breaches because half the funds for their repair and maintenance “have ended up in the pockets of the corrupt”.

He prayed that the embankments withstand 900,000 cusecs of floodwater that would enter Sindh within a week. The Sindh government and its irrigation department’s performance was an open secret before people and they knew well what the rulers had done or not done, he said.

Jatoi was talking to journalists after appearing in the court of the first additional and sessions judge here on Saturday along with his lawyers Qazi Manzoor, Irfan Jatoi and Mujahid Jatoi in connection with FIRs registered against him at Badah and Dokri police stations. The court adjourned the hearing to Sept 18 after recording witnesses’ statements.

He said that whenever India faced danger of deluge, it pushed the floodwaters into Pakistan. Heavy rains in northern regions, cloud bursts, melting of glaciers and now India’s floodwaters had created an emergency situation in Punjab, he said, adding there were warnings that about 900,000 to one million cusecs of water might reach Sindh by Sept 5.

He recalled that when he was irrigation minister in 1997, the country had faced a similar flood and in order to prevent damage he himself had traveled by a jeep from Guddu Barrage down to the sea to keep an eye on the raging floodwaters.

He said that at present, given the performance of the present government, “only God Almighty can save us from destruction; hopefully, the flood will pass safely without causing any major damage”.

Jatoi said that his family’s ties with the Bhutto family spanned over 100 years. His great-grandfather and Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto were both members of legislative assembly in 1924, he said. Their sons Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and [his father] Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi further strengthened the ties and remained friends since 1950s. When the Pakistan Peoples Party was founded in 1967, Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi was among its founding members and remained with the party till 1986, he said.

Jatoi said in response to a question that he believed Zulfikar Junior was the true heir of Z.A. Bhutto and would carry forward the legacy of the Bhutto family. “Since he has announced forming a new party, we welcome it and hope he will play his role alongside opposition on Sindh’s issues,” he said.

He said the entire opposition was united in Sindh, especially in Larkana -- the Abbasis, JUI-F and GDA among others -- which played an important role. “If Zulfikar Jr forms an electoral alliance or made seat adjustment with them, it will benefit both him and the GDA and cause losses to the ruling party,” Jatoi said.

“I had also told Zulfikar Jr that if he fielded his own candidates against GDA, JUI-F and PTI’s contestants, then it will divide the anti-PPP vote, which will ultimately benefit the PPP,” he said.

“For this very reason, I try in every election to ensure there is a one-to-one contest with the PPP, so that the opposition’s vote does not split and go waste,” he said.

He said that he hoped Zulfikar Jr would either ally with them [GDA] or make seat adjustments to play his role against the PPP in upcoming general elections.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025