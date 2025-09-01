Police claim bandit leader killed, gang took away body

SUKKUR: Kandhkot police have claimed killing a ‘hardened’ dacoit in a late Saturday night encounter with his gang in Gulsher locality in Kandhkot.

Police officials said that when they received a tip-off that the gang of bandits had arrived in the locality, a police team led by 15-Madadgar incharge Khalil Ahmed Leghari rushed there. An exchange of fire between police and the criminals ensued when they tried to catch them, they said.

They said that police learnt later a hardened dacoit, Ghulam Fareed alias Chhoto Sabzoi, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the encounter. The bandit was taken away by his gang members during the crossfire but he succumbed to his injuries soon afterwards, claimed the officials.

They said the dacoit was a ‘symbol of terror’ in the area. He was wanted by police in more than 20 cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempted murder, police encounters, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, robbery etc., they said.

They said that police had tightened the noose round the criminals’ neck and the dismal end of such dacoits would surely be a lesson for others. Those who disturbed peace would not be spared under any circumstances, they said.

In Jacobabad, a ruthless action was taken against Gulwani gang whose many hideouts in the riverine area were destroyed and torched on Sunday, according to a district police statement.

It said a number of suspects were rounded up during the action but did not give an exact figure.

The hideouts were dismantled within the limits of the Mauladad and Baqa Mohammad police stations of Garhi Khairo taluka, it said, adding that personnel riding armored vehicles also used modern weapons and drones in the action.

The statement said that Jacobabad SSP Moham­mad Kaleem Malik led the police force drawn from various police stations of the district. The action was started on Saturday and continued for a second day in the Jagir area, it said.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025