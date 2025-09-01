‘Special attention being given to environment-friendly projects’

TAXILA: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the provincial government is giving special attention to public welfare and environment-friendly projects as a clean and healthy environment is the basic need of every citizen.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Dry Waste Project in Paswal near Taxila on Sunday.

The governor said that projects like dry waste not only improve sanitation systems but also contribute significantly to environmental betterment in both rural and urban areas.

He stated that the successful completion of the project would create new employment opportunities for the local population and lead to a visible reduction in public health issues. The governor directed the district and local administration to ensure proper maintenance and transparent implementation of the project so that the community could fully benefit from its outcomes.

He said that Pakistan is badly affected by climate change. A proactive policy needs to be formulated to deal with this situation in the future. Commenting on the recent floods, he stressed that everyone should play a role along with the government in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. He said that dams needed to be built on priority basis to deal with the flood situation.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025