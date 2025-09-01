PFF protests bar on fishing in lake

BADIN: The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) has protested against Rangers’ act of stopping fishermen from fishing in Shakoor Lake in lower Sindh.

A meeting was held at the PFF Badin office on Saturday where its leaders appealed to the army chief, corps commander and chief minister to take urgent notice of the situation and ensure protection of fishermen’s livelihood.

The PFF leaders at the meeting, including its Badin district president Haji Nabi Bux Mallah, vice president Abdul Rahim Chandio and general secretary Mohammad Umar Mallah, said that for the first time, fishermen were being stopped by Rangers, deployed at Shakoor Lake, from fishing despite having valid licences. They said if the authorities concerned did not restore their right to fishing, the PFF would launch a province-wide movement.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025