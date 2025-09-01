E-Paper | September 01, 2025

PFF protests bar on fishing in lake

A Correspondent Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

BADIN: The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) has protested against Rangers’ act of stopping fishermen from fishing in Shakoor Lake in lower Sindh.

A meeting was held at the PFF Badin office on Saturday where its leaders appealed to the army chief, corps commander and chief minister to take urgent notice of the situation and ensure protection of fishermen’s livelihood.

The PFF leaders at the meeting, including its Badin district president Haji Nabi Bux Mallah, vice president Abdul Rahim Chandio and general secretary Mohammad Umar Mallah, said that for the first time, fishermen were being stopped by Rangers, deployed at Shakoor Lake, from fishing despite having valid licences. They said if the authorities concerned did not restore their right to fishing, the PFF would launch a province-wide movement.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...