COMPANY NEWS

WEPL’s financial results

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) announces half-year results for the company, as per a press release, reporting a profit after tax of Rs1.28 billion compared to Rs1.32bn in the same period last year.

During this period, the oil and gas sector remained stable, helping contain the import bill. In this environment, WEPL maintained its profitability, supported by stable motor fuel sales and growth in premium fuels and lubricants.

In the lubricants business, operated under the Shell brand, sales in the consumer segment were boosted by the agricultural season, while the industrial segment saw growth through partnerships with Atlas Honda, Hyundai, and Suzuki. Initial supplies to Reko Diq and a contract with Sindh Engro supported growth in the mining sector. Additionally, a key industry event showcased Shell’s technology leadership, and the supply chain secured competitive sourcing of base oils.

On the environmental, social, and governance front, WEPL released its first 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining initiatives in education, clean energy, gender equality, and climate action. Through the Tameer Trust, the company engaged 400 youth in entrepreneurship programmes, generating 95 new business ideas.

NBP launches pink debit cards

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has launched the NBP Amirah PayPak Pink Debit Card, an exclusive card for women who hold an Aitemad Islamic Amirah account, according to a press release.

Cardholders can benefit from a wide range of exclusive discounts at over 30,000 merchant locations in 158 cities, covering restaurants, salons and retail stores, along with a free Gold subscription to the Golootlo App. They can also earn Gold reward points worth Rs1 on Off-Us ATM transactions, Rs2 on POS transactions, and Rs3 on eCommerce purchases. In addition, the card provides comprehensive Takaful protection, which includes life insurance coverage of Rs100,000, accidental death insurance of Rs200,000, and additional coverage for serious illnesses, daily health cash, ICU benefits, and fraud protection. Speaking at the launch, Mr Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP, said, “This launch reflects NBP’s strong commitment to women-centric products for their empowerment. As the first bank to offer the PayPak Pink card for Amirah customers, we are enabling women to participate more confidently and securely in Pakistan’s financial system.”

OGDC launches new logo

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) launched on Friday its new logo, “OGDC — the energy”, introducing a refreshed identity that reflects the company’s 65-year legacy of excellence and its beginning of “a new era of energy”, as per a press release. The new logo symbolises the company’s commitment to its values and vision as it embraces a new era of growth, innovation, and responsibility towards a greater role in shaping Pakistan’s energy future.

Over the years, the company has evolved into a trusted leader that has consistently expanded its reach, strengthened its capabilities, and set new milestones. OGDC has reaffirmed its resolve to continue this journey with a renewed spirit of innovation, trust, and responsibility.

The launch of the new logo reflects OGDC’s forward-looking vision of becoming a future-ready energy leader. It symbolises the company’s dedication to fuelling Pakistan’s progress while embracing sustainability, technology, and innovation to meet the country’s growing energy needs.

OGDC’s new logo honours a legacy built on reliability while focusing on the innovation, performance, and stewardship required for Pakistan’s energy future. With this renewed identity, the company has stepped into the future of energy — one committed to powering Pakistan and advancing innovation and sustainability. The company reaffirms its commitment to responsibly developing domestic resources and investing in technology, people, and partnerships.

APCAA’s faceless customs clearance

Chairman of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA), Arshad Khurshid, and the President of the Karachi Customs Agents Association, Muhammad Aamir, have expressed their satisfaction with the design of the ‘Faceless Assessment System’ at Customs Karachi, according to a press release.

They described it as an anti-discriminatory, merit-based system that ensures clearance strictly on a first-in-first-out basis. In a meeting called by the newly appointed Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisement-South), Wajid Ali, both associations welcomed his prompt initiative to take stakeholders on board for feedback.

Mr Khurshid and Mr Aamir jointly stated, “We highly appreciate the good gesture of Chief Collector Mr Ali.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 1st, 2025