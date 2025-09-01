Pattoki AC dies in line of duty

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Pattoi Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ahmed, who died of cardiac arrest during a flood relief operation, says a handout.

She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. She said that “Furqan Ahmed has sacrificed his life while helping people in the most difficult circumstances. He was a shining example of duty, service to people and selflessness that will always be remembered.”

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025