Govt’s drug prescription policy proves ‘counterproductive’

LAHORE: A recent directive of the Punjab health department making it binding for the doctors to prescribe the patients the ‘officially supplied drugs only’ has started taking a heavy toll on the healthcare, besides creating a new crisis in the state-run hospitals of the province.

The implementation of the directivehas reportedly brought the gastroenterology and endoscopy treatments at some major teaching hospitals, especially in south Punjab, to almost a grinding halt.

The recent action initiated by the health department under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act against the vice chancellor of the Nishtar Medical University, Multan, was taken as, among other charges, it was alleged that Nishtar Hospital doctors were prescribing medicines which the patients had to buy from the market. Action on similar charges was taken against senior medics of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

These actions perplexed the doctors at these public hospitals, and fearing wrath of the government and humiliation they stopped admitting patients with complicated diseases, especially gastrointestinal (GI) ailments requiring a variety of medicines, mostly not on the list of officially supplies drugs.

Sources say that this fear among the doctors has resulted in a drastic drop in the admission and treatment of patients in the GI units of these facilities, where most of the hi-tech medical equipment, purchased in 2018-20 at a cost Rs1.5 billion, was lying unused. The irony was that this expensive hardware is still under a prepaid maintenance warranty, an official says, adding that all of this happened because of non-provision of inexpensive disposable accessories, required for treatment.

The equipment includes gastroscopy, colonoscopy, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and endoscopic ultrasound machines.

One of the leading factors resulting in the situation is said to be the recent policy of the health department of prohibiting the hospitals from asking the patients to buy medicines from the market.

An official privy to the issue says that the directive was issued following the marathon visits of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to some public hospitals where she admonished some senior doctors, on the complaints of patients, for prescribing medicines privately.

Consequently, he says, the health department directive led to a major crisis as most of the officially supplied drugs were not ‘listed in the medicines prescribed by the on-duty doctors’, prompting the medics of the GI units to either make selective admissions or discharge patients prematurely ‘to avoid humiliation and wrath of the government’.

He says that the local administrations of the teaching institutions lacked the funds to purchase more than 60 essential and even basic endoscopic accessories for the GI units.

The two hospitals that once treated 35 to 45 GI patients daily, conducting a variety of procedures, are now turning the patients away as the “officially supplied list of the particular medicines was insufficient to treat most of the complicated diseases.”

He says the GI diseases, if left untreated, could affect stomach and intestine, causing a wide range of conditions, from common ailments like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, acid reflux, to more serious conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, ulcers, besides liver and gastrointestinal cancers.

The official adds that now the patients visiting the GI wards of these two hospitals have to travel to Lahore or Karachi, or seek treatment at expensive private clinics being mostly run by the very doctors who are supposed to be treating them free of cost in the public hospitals.He said that the Punjab government had procured the hi-tech medical equipment, including gastroscopy, colonoscopy, ERCP and endoscopic ultrasound machines three teaching hospitals -- Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, Nishtar Hospital, Multan and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, RYK.

“This situation was not only resulting in decay of valuable equipment and the under-utilisation of skilled professionals, but also depriving the public of medical care they deserve through the public healthcare system,” the official says.The official lamented that the GI units of the two South Punjab hospitals were also failing to train a new generation of doctors because of lack of procedures and patients. These qualified and trained professionals, especially from Pakistan, are also in a high demand internationally, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025