E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Question mark over varsity criteria for hiring

Our Correspondent Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The administration of Government College Women University, Faisalabad, has allegedly overlooked clear directions issued in 2022 by the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) regarding advertisements for hiring staff for administrative posts .

The HED, on the direction of the Punjab Law and Parliamentary Department, had categorically directed all VCs that minimum eligibility for a BPS-18 and above post is BPS-17, with experience in the same grade, that is BPS-17.

The HED order says experience in BPS-16 or below is not acceptable.

However, in the varsity’s recently-advertised job vacancies in newspapers and on its official website, this crucial condition is not mentioned in the eligibility criteria. Sources revealed that due to this omission, candidates with BPS-16 or lower experience might also be deemed eligible, raising serious concerns over merit and transparency.

University’s public relations officer Ms Ammara Javed stated that the said advertisement has been framed as per university statutes and all further recruitment matters will be closely observed by the scrutiny committee as per rules and regulations.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

