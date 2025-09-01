46 booked for attacking PERA team

GUJRAT: Mandi Bahauddin police booked on Saturday 46 people, including a PML-N backed former union council chairman, for attacking and injuring members of an anti-encroachment team of the Punjab Encroachment and Regulatory Authority (PERA) in Chelianwala village of the district.

Chelianwala is a native village of Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman who had got it declared as a model village where a number of uplift schemes had been launched and completed in the last couple of years.

Reports said that an official team of PERA reached the village on Friday and as soon as the official machinery started demolition of illegal structures along Sher Shah Suri road, dozens of villagers led by the former UC chairman Zulqarnain Gujjar reached the spot.

They made announcements from loudspeakers of mosques asking other villagers yo resist the PERA team.

The villagers pelted stones at the official team and and injured six of them, including a cops and driver of Mandi Bahauddin assistant commissioner. The attackers also tried to attack AC Adnan Basheer.

Later, more police force reached the spot and controlled the situation whereas the attackers managed to flee the scene. The injured officials were shifted to Mandi Bahauddin DHQ hospital.

Police registered a case against 15 nominated and 30 unidentified suspects under sections 324, 353, 186, 440, 148, 149, 341 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of an official of the land revenue department.

Sources said that police had arrested some of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025